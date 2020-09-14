Rovema Announces Webinar: Sustainable Packaging Advances in Materials and VFFS Machines
In upcoming co-hosted webinar, we're covering advancements in sustainable packaging like recyclable barrier films, material reduction and shelf life extension.NORCROSS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food waste is a prominent issue, particularly in the United States where it is estimated that 40% of what is grown is lost at some point between farms to consumers' forks. As customer education and awareness has improved, large retailers are pushing companies to set hard sustainability goals for the future. Companies like Walmart, Nestle, Unilever and many others have made commitments to using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging within the next 5-10 years.
For food, sustainable packaging material options are often limited to what is financially attainable and available on a large scale. For some products, renewable options like paper packaging will work for products that fit the profile but most need some form of protective barrier property to maximize shelf life.
Alternatively, for other flexible packaging materials, recyclability in the United States requires polymer-based films to be a single layer monopolymer, which means it is made of just one material and is not joined with other layers or coatings of different materials.
These layers serve to provide essential protective barrier properties, which are required on some level for most food products to travel down the supply chain successfully.
Sustainable Packaging and Efficient Supply Chains
With such a large food wastage issue in United States already being wasted, how can companies navigate the requirements of sustainable packaging while assuring that shelf life management can be successful and does not exacerbate the national food waste problem?
Global film supplier and innovator, Sudpack, stated in their 2018 sustainability report:
"The most environmentally unfriendly thing to do would be to allow foodstuffs to perish by not adequately protecting them."
Packaging supplier innovations have greatly shifted their focus to helping producers meet and exceed the expectations set by retailers. For film suppliers, huge strides in the engineering and accessibility of protective recyclable and renewable films have been made in recent years. For Rovema, engineering packaging machines with the flexibility to handle a variety of film types effectively as well as their innovations in package material reduction further drive the accessibility of sustainable packaging solutions for their customers.
On September 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST, packaging experts from Rovema and Sudpack are partnering together to walk through a series of sustainable packaging considerations as they relate to renewable and recyclable films, shelf life management and material usage reduction.
For more information about what we will cover and to register for this event, visit https://www.rovema-na.com/sustainable-packaging-material-trends-webinar-and-adapting-vffs-machines
About Rovema North America, Inc.
Rovema NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rovema GmbH. Our operation in Atlanta is the North American sales, service and parts presence for all of Rovema’s engineered vertical form/fill/seal and end-of-line packaging solutions.
With over 1,000 machines installed in North America, we’re fully committed to the ongoing support of our machines. Although occasionally certain drive or control components are obsoleted by our suppliers, we provide all available parts and ongoing technical support for any operating Rovema machine.
Our team in Norcross is combining German quality & engineering with American market awareness and responsiveness. All our machines are built under a single roof (not a global master brand) and we’re aggressively building our staff to meet growing demand.
www.rovema-na.com
Emily Brogan
Rovema North America, Inc.
+1 404-640-5323
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter