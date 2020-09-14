Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blink Charging Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Company (“Blink Charging,” “Blink,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

Blink Charging investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Blink Charging Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. According to the complaint, the Blink Defendants failed to disclose that (1) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible; (2) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and materially misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

