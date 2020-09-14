Bruce E. Cohen, MD, Installed as AOFAS® President

OrthoCarolina Surgeon to Serve Leading Foot and Ankle Society

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Bruce E. Cohen, MD, has been named president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS), the leading organization for lower extremity medicine and foot and ankle surgery. In addition to leading the 2,400-member Society, Cohen will serve on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation.

As AOFAS president, Dr. Cohen will focus on enhancing the Society’s educational activities through technology, strengthening outreach efforts to international and allied health organizations, and solidifying long-term financial and strategic plans. “It is an extreme honor to assume presidency of this great organization,” said Dr. Cohen. “I am excited to continue the strides that we have made over the past few years.”

Dr. Cohen is the Chief Executive Officer of OrthoCarolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he specializes in orthopaedic foot and ankle reconstruction. He is also Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and Vice Chairman of Operations at Atrium Musculoskeletal Institute in Charlotte. After receiving his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia, he completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in North Carolina. Dr. Cohen completed two foot and ankle surgery fellowships, one at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and the other at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, A­labama.

Dr. Cohen has a long history of supporting the AOFAS and its educational mission. He has served on several Society committees and chaired the Education Committee from 2015-16. Additionally, Dr. Cohen was a reviewer for Foot & Ankle International, the Society’s scientific journal, and has served as a faculty member at national and international academic orthopaedic meetings.

“The AOFAS provides such a benefit to its members with access to great educational offerings, a collegial network of friends and colleagues, and exceptional work in advocacy,” Dr. Cohen added. “Recognizing these efforts truly motivated me to be involved in the organization and ultimately seek a leadership position.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Attachment

Christine Petrucci American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5127 cpetrucci@aofas.org