Cerence to Host a Virtual Technology Showcase for Analysts and Investors

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will host a virtual event to help investors and analysts gain further insight into Cerence’s product and technology leadership on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The event will be hosted by Prateek Kathpal, Cerence’s Chief Technology Officer, and will include presentations by key leaders from the Company’s engineering and product teams. The event will also feature a fireside chat with Charan Lota, Chief Engineer, Connected Technologies, for Toyota North America.

It is recommended that analysts and investors join the event via the link in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com . Alternatively, investors and analysts are invited to dial into the virtual event by using 1.312.263.0281 and entering the pass code 1498324195. An event replay will be available within 24 hours in the same section of the Company’s website.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

Investor Contact Information

Rich Yerganian

Vice President of Investor Relations

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 617-987-4799

Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com



