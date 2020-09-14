For Immediate Release: September 14, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

FDA awarded a new research contract to the University of Liverpool and global partners to sequence and analyze samples from humans and animals to create profiles of various coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. The study will also examine in vitro coronavirus models, such as organs-on-chips. This regulatory science project, awarded in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH/NIAID), will hopefully help inform development and evaluation of medical countermeasures for COVID-19.

Testing updates: As of today, 247 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 197 molecular tests, 46 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.



