Ocean Power Technologies Announces First Quarter FY2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights

OPT announced two complementary new products: the hybrid PowerBuoy® with solar panels and an efficient Stirling engine to power payloads independent of wave activity; and the Subsea Battery that is compatible with PowerBuoy® products or deployable as a standalone power source.

The Company unveiled a Surface Surveillance Solution integrating high-definition radar and cameras with state-of-the-art security sensors and software to enable agencies and organizations seeking to secure marine assets and territorial waters.

OPT expanded its sales team with an Indonesia-based Southeast Asia representative to execute the Company’s customer expansion strategy in the region.

The Company opened a Houston office strategically located adjacent to the city’s Energy Corridor as a base for regional sales and business development activities in support of Gulf of Mexico and broader U.S. and South America opportunities.

OPT’s PB3 PowerBuoy® on lease to Eni and deployed in the Adriatic Sea reached a milestone surpassing more than 600 days of continuous operation.

Management Commentary

“We are fielding strong demand for proposals of OPT solutions from diverse markets,” said George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. “With new products and solutions, and an expanding sales and business development presence, we believe that we are well-positioned to deliver on our commitment to grow our revenue.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Review

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.2 million, which was essentially flat compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2020, was primarily derived from the Enel Green Power project, while revenue for the same period in the prior year was mainly from projects with Premier Oil and the U.S. Navy. The net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 increased by $0.4 million as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, which was mainly attributable to product development and administrative costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $12.0 million as of July 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities decreased by $0.9 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $2.7 million, as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020. On May 5, 2020, the Company received $0.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly referred to as the CARES Act.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, OPT aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative, and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® solutions platform provides clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. To learn more, visit www.oceanpowertechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,065 $ 10,002 Restricted cash- short-term 707 707 Accounts receivable 21 105 Contract assets 366 251 Other current assets 447 588 Total current assets 12,606 11,653 Property and equipment, net 462 499 Right-of-use asset, net 1,113 1,165 Restricted cash- long-term 221 221 Total assets $ 14,402 $ 13,538 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 228 $ 220 Accrued expenses 1,783 1,353 Contract liabilities- current 87 100 Right-of-use liability- current 236 229 Warrant liabilities - - Paycheck protection program loan- current 396 - Total current liabilities 2,730 1,902 Right-of-use liability less current portion 1,017 1,078 Contract liabilities less current portion 44 65 Paycheck protection program loan less current portion 494 - Total liabilities 4,285 3,045 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued 18,624,816 and 12,939,420 shares, respectively 19 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 shares (302 ) (302 ) Additional paid-in capital 234,089 231,101 Accumulated deficit (223,521 ) (220,136 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168 ) (183 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,117 10,493 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,402 $ 13,538





Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three months ended July 31,

2020 2019 Revenues $ 169 $ 202 Cost of revenues 334 367 Gross loss (165 ) (165 ) Operating expenses: Engineering and product development costs 1,252 1,198 Selling, general and administrative costs 1,987 1,697 Total operating expenses 3,239 2,895 Operating loss (3,404 ) (3,060 ) Gain due to the change in fair value of warrant liabilities - 6 Interest income, net 11 42 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 8 (13 ) Net loss $ (3,385 ) (3,025 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 15,677,331 6,040,466



