Finovate Announces 2020 Award Winners
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate today announces the winners of the 2020 Finovate Awards, recognizing excellence in fintech across 23 different categories. Now in its second year, the Finovate Awards serve to highlight strong work done by the companies who are driving fintech innovation forward and the individuals who are bringing new ideas to life.
Finovate’s judging pool (made up of respected media analysts, board members, bankers, fintech founders, and more) were given the arduous task of taking a record number of nominations and distilling them down to just a single winner in each category. While only one company can win, it’s also worth recognizing the quality of all of the companies who made it to the final stage (you can see a complete list of finalists at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories).
And now, without further ado, here are the companies who are taking home the prizes this year:
- Best Alternative Investment Platform: CNote
- Best Back Office / Core-Service Provider: MAXEX
- Best Consumer Lending Platform: NF Innova and Raifeeisen Bank Serbia
- Best Customer Experience: Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Best Digital Bank: STASH
- Best Digital Mortgage Platform: LendingHome
- Best Enterprise Payments Solution: PaymentGalaxy by Finzly
- Best Financial Mobile App: TMRW by United Overseas Bank
- Best Fintech Accelerator / Incubator: The Venture Center’s FIS and ICBA Accelerators
- Best Fintech Partnership: PPP.bank (Citizens Bank of Edmond and Teslar Software)
- Best ID Management Solution: buguroo
- Best Insurtech Solution: Spire by Ernst & Young
- Best Mobile Payments Solution: Nordic API Gateway
- Best RegTech Solution: Facteus
- Best SMB/SME Banking Solution: ANNA Money
- Best Use of AI/ML: Socure
- Best Wealth Management Solution: SoFi Invest
- Excellence in Financial Inclusion: Current
- Excellence in Sustainability: PayActiv
- Executive of the Year: Renaud Laplanche, Upgrade
- Fintech Woman of the Year: Lisa Kimball, Finicity
- Innovator of the Year: Elena Ionenko, Turnkey Lender
- Top Emerging Tech Company: Breach Clarity
Finovate would like to extend a huge thank you to the Awards’ judges, followers, and everyone who took the time to submit a nomination. Congratulations to the winners!
About Finovate
A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.
