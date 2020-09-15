Items signed by Mao Zedong, Edgar Allan Poe, Einstein, Darwin, etc., are in University Archives' online auction Sept. 30

Presentation copy of a Russian book celebrating the 10th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in October 1959, 588 pages, signed by Chairman Mao Zedong (est. $200,000-$300,000).

Receipt signed by Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849), probably acknowledging payment for publication of his poem The Raven, dated in Poe’s hand (“April 16 / 45”) with two portraits (est. $60,000-$70,000).

Nicely framed silver gelatin photo of Albert Einstein, a candid bust of him dressed in a dapper suit, signed and dated (‘Albert Einstein, Berlin. September 1927’) (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Superb four-page autographed letter signed by Charles Darwin and dated November 20, 1881, in which he discusses his mentor, the Scottish geologist Sir Charles Lyell (est. $20,000-$30,000).