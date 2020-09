New Storage and Processing Blades Accelerate Decision-Making for Big Data, 5G Communications and Artificial Intelligence

Mercury’s latest blade offerings reduce data storage bottlenecks and boost compute-intensive applications

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the new HDC-U.2 High Density Compute and HDS8R storage blades, uniquely combining both storage and compute capabilities into single-blade Enterprise & Datacenter SSD Form Factors (EDSFF) so customers can minimize their overall computing footprint without sacrificing storage capacity or computing speed.

The new blades expand Mercury’s flagship rugged RES HD blade server platform with up to eight high-capacity solid-state drives and two Intel® Xeon® server-class processors in a single slot and feature optional hardware and software protection to safeguard critical IP. Utilizing a single blade type, customers can keep pace with compute-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and sensor fusion and accelerate decision-making by capturing, storing and analyzing data onboard the platform in real time that would have otherwise been discarded or sent to the cloud for processing.

“The growth of big data, 5G networks and AI continues to increase compute and data storage demands on edge systems,” said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager, Edge. “IT administrators and systems architects are constantly juggling trade-offs between storage capacity, bandwidth, latency and cost to stay ahead of the technology refresh curve. Our new scalable HDC-U.2 and HDS8R blades provide the ideal balance of these features, supporting next-generation PCI express speeds while maximizing serviceability, storage and compute capabilities, all while delivering significant cost savings. Through these types of innovations, we’re making technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. To learn more, visit mrcy.com/bladeservers or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the acquisitions described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68320ddc-8e16-4d2e-a32e-527df75a9079