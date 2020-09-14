Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published September 14, 2020)

Winner chosen for waterfowl stamp contest Freeport artist Scot Storm won the Minnesota waterfowl stamp contest with a painting of greater scaup in flight. The winner was selected on Thursday, Sept. 10. Second place was Thomas Miller of Kilkenny; third place was Kurt Kegler of Mankato, out of 11 eligible submissions. The waterfowl stamp can be purchased in combination with a hunting license, or as a collectable. Visit mndnr.gov/stamps for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

As archery season opens, a reminder for those in CWD zones With Minnesota’s archery deer season opening Saturday, Sept. 19, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to check if they’re hunting in a CWD management or control zone. In these areas, hunters are encouraged to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. CWD sampling is voluntary for the 2020 season. This will allow hunters to submit samples from their deer at unstaffed sampling stations that facilitate social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hunters also need to know that mandatory carcass movement restrictions are in effect for all CWD management and control zones, in southeastern Minnesota, north-central Minnesota and the south-metro area. Whole carcasses cannot leave these zones until a “not detected” test result is received, but the meat or quarters may leave these zones prior to receiving a test result. More information is available at mndnr.gov/cwd.

