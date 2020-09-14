Micah Raskin Discusses the Benefits of Skiing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Skiing is usually considered a winter sport, but if you’re able to travel or you live in a mountainous area, it can be a fantastic all-year sport to get involved in. There are many kinds of skiing, from cross-country to downhill racing, competitive to recreational. But no matter what kind of skiing you pick up, there is a bevy of benefits, both physical and psychological that can be attained through skiing.
Known philanthropist, champion poker player, and avid skier, Micah Raskin, explains further. “Skiing is a sport that encourages strength, balance, hand-eye coordination, and sportsmanship,” enthuses Micah Raskin. “It’s my favorite way to decompress and stay in shape.”
Skiing Burns Calories Says Micah Raskin.
“This may feel obvious to most people because skiing is a physical activity,” says Micah Raskin. “But I don’t think in general that people understand exactly how much work skiing is. Because it looks like you’re gliding downhill, people assume it’s more about balance than cardio and strength. But nothing could be further from the truth.”
Micah Raskin goes on to explain that the Harvard Medical School performed an efficiency and efficacy study on skiing. The ultimate number of calories that you lose skiing will vary based on your weight and your fitness level and your proficiency in the sport. But, in general, someone who weighs 185 pounds can burn up to 266 calories in just thirty (30) minutes of downhill skiing!
If you’re trying to burn even more calories, Micah Raskin suggests walking up the slope instead of using the ski lift. “That will get the blood pumping!” he laughs.
Skiing Is a Great Mood Booster According to Micah Raskin
Exercising creates a rush of feel-good chemicals known as endorphins that are released into our bloodstream. This makes us feel happy and relaxed. Being outdoors has a similar effect. Studies have shown that being outside calms the nervous system, lowers blood pressure, and lowers the heart rate - all of which can help combat the impact of stress on our physical and mental health. Since skiing is both fantastic exercise and performed outdoors, it’s a double whammy of feel-good endorphins and a calming nature experience.
“When I’m skiing, it’s like everything else fades away,” says Micah Raskin. “It’s just the wind on my face, and the feel of my body, and the sparkle of the snow.” This kind of mindfulness pulls you out of your everyday worries and calms your mind, which gives your nervous system a much-needed rest.
