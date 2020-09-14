Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (14 September 2020)
As at 14 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 531 confirmed cases, including 5 690 recoveries and 224 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
