Axcient Featured in 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers’ cloud initiatives.



“Recently we unveiled a new, enhanced Partner Program custom-built to drive MSPs’ success,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “We have made significant investments to the Partner Program in order to support partner profitability, training, education, marketing programs and resources, sales enablement, and more. We are excited about the new opportunities our partners will have with us through the Axcient Partner Program.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

“With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy,” said Blaine Raddon, chief executive officer at The Channel Company. “The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed.”

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

To learn more about Axcient or to start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

