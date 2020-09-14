Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Clerk of the Supreme Court receives Gerald W. VandeWalle Medal

Penny Miller, Clerk of the North Dakota Supreme Court from 1992 to 2019, has been awarded the Gerald W. VandeWalle Medal by the North Dakota State Bar Association.

Miller was the fourth Clerk in the history of North Dakota and retired after 32 years of dedicated service.  The medal was created by the Board of Governors of SBAND to recognize individuals for their significant dedication and contribution to the administration of justice or the improvement of the judicial system.  The award, which need not be given every year, honors an individual or individuals who bring credit to the State of North Dakota or the United States. 

Miller was recognized as an expert in appellate procedure and bar admissions.  She was active on many boards and committees within the court system as well as nationally.  She served as president of the National Association of Appellate Court Clerks and  chair of the Council of Bar Administrators.  She received top awards from both organizations recognizing her outstanding leadership.  She also served on the National Center for State Courts Consulting Advisory Committee. 

