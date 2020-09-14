State Board Focuses on Improving Student Voice

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 5:30 pm. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting can email the State Board at [email protected] by the close of business on Monday, September 14, 2020.

After hearing recommendations from Student Representative Alex O’Sullivan during its September Working Session, the State Board will center a conversation around amplifying student voice and improving its effectiveness in education. Some recommendations that were raised in the memo include: student engagement in school administrative decisions, youth-led initiatives and lobbying-campaigns, student perspective in government policymaking, and lowering both the age to become an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and to vote to 16-years-old.

The State Board’s Social Studies Standards Advisory Committee (SSSAC) continues its work in establishing guiding principles, building a knowledge base on social studies standards, developing a plan for engaging and receiving public feedback on the guiding principles, and eventually drafting a set of guiding principles for approval by the State Board in December 2020. The State Board will host a panel of social studies experts to continue the discussion the SSSAC had at its September 8 meeting.

Bernard Demczuk, PhD., Historian at Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation

Jennifer Manise, Executive Director of The Longview Foundation for World Affairs and International Understanding

Christopher Riano, Executive Director of the Center for Civic Education

The State Board will consider a resolution related to its work on the STAR Framework. The State Board intends to conduct research and engage the public in a discussion on potential recommendations for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE).

The State Board will also consider a ceremonial resolution in recognition of State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang’s service to students in the District of Columbia. Kang’s partnership with the State Board has contributed to continued progress in securing equitable education for all District students.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR20-13 Honoring State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang

ii. CR20-14 Celebrating African Heritage Month

iii. CR20-15 Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

VII. Public Comment

i. Brenda Douyon, DCPS Teacher

ii. Patricia Stamper

iii. James Tandaric, PCS Teacher

iv. Gabrielle Dubose, DCPS Teacher

v. LaJoy Johnson-Law

vi. Grace Hu, Digital Equity in DC Education

vii. Kelley Ukhun, Special Education Teacher at a DC Public Charter School, Team Leader of Digital Equity at EmpowerEd and DC Alliance of Charter Teachers and Staff (DCACTS) Local 1927, Representative

viii. Nicole Baum

ix. Richelle Chapman, EmpowerEd Team Lead for Safety, Health and

VIII. Student Voice

i. Alex O’Sullivan, Student Representative

ii. Shayla Dell, Student Representative

IX. Social Studies Standards Panel

i. Bernard Demczuk, PhD., Historian at Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation

ii. Jennifer Manise, Executive Director of The Longview Foundation for World Affairs and International Understanding

iii. Christopher Riano, President of the Center for Civic Education

X. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. SR20-11 - STAR Framework

ii. SR20-12 FY2022 Need for Appropriations

iii.Equity Statement and Framework

XI. New Business

XII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is comprised of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]