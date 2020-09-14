Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pixium Vision announces attendance at upcoming conferences

Paris, September 14th 2020 – 17.30 pm CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces that management will attend and present at the following upcoming conferences:

      ·HC Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Virtual Conference
            Mixed physical (New York) and digital event, September 14th to 16th
            Pixium Vision to present on Wednesday 16th September at 3:30pm ET (9.30 p.m. CET)
             
      ·LSX’s Healthtech Leaders: Virtual Partnering and Investment
            Digital event, September 15th to 18th
            Pixium Vision to present on Tuesday 15th September at 9:00am BST (10.00 a.m. CET) in Company Showcase session
             
      ·Lyon- les Rendez-vous mensuels de Lyon Pôle Bourse
            Physical event, October 6th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm CET in Lyon (France)
            Lloyd Diamond to present the Company at 6pm and answer questions in a Q&A session
             
      ·MedTech Strategist Investment & Partnering Summit 2020
            Digital event, October 15th to November 20th on-demand
            One-to-one meetings
             
      ·NEXT French Healthcare 2020
            Virtual business roadshow, October 13th to 23rd
            One-to-one meetings
             
      ·Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit
            Digital event, October 28th to 29th
            Pixium Vision to present on Thursday 29th October at 11:00am-11-30am ET (5.00 p.m.-5.30 p.m. CET)
             
             

Additional events
             

  • High Net Worth event in Zurich – Lunch – October 2nd 
  • High Net Worth event in Monaco – Lunch – October 12th
  • High Net Worth event in Luxembourg – Lunch – October 29th
  • Virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event – October 30th   at 10:30 am ET (4.30 p.m. CET) (details will be available on Pixium Vision website)

             

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Guillaume Renondin
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		 Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		 Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

              www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Euronext ticker: ALPIX - ISIN: FR0011950641 Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles. Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext GROWTH ALLSHARE index


