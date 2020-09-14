Genetics Take Center Stage in Cannabis’ Bright Future

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio – Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Cannabis Companies Committed to Quality Carve Niche in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry”.



Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) is dedicated to delivering the finest cannabis genetics to its consumers, preserving the excellence of its carefully cultivated elite strains while also working to introduce superior new strains. While some companies may strive to be the largest cannabis grower, Pac Roots believes that the quality of the product is paramount. With demand for premium products at an all-time high, Pac Roots appears to be ideally positioned as a leader in the premium-cannabis space.

Superior genetics isn’t the only key to cultivating quality cannabis. Optimized farming systems are essential in the quest for quality product. In addition to following a tested and refined cultivation process, the company carefully chooses its cultivation sites, focuses its operations on the best outdoor growing climates in Canada, including the South Okanagan Valley and the Fraser Valley Regional District.

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is focused on delivering the finest genetics to Canadians. Preserving the excellence of its elite strains while introducing the highest quality of new strains to the public is the company's passion. Genetic variation and stability form the foundation that drives the decision making for Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.'s business. For more information about the company, visit www.PacRoots.ca .

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

