New generations told to know Neto's legacy

Menongue, ANGOLA, September 14 - The second secretary of MPLA in Cuando Cubango, Carla Cativa, Saturday defended the need for continuous transmission of the legacy of the first President of the Republic of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, to new and future generations. ,

According to Carla Cativa, who was speaking in a lecture on "The life and work of Dr. António Agostinho Neto", within the celebrations of the day of the National Hero, it is necessary to continue with the transmission of the legacy of Neto by ways to seek in his courage, wisdom and love to the Motherland a model of inspiration.

The first President of the Republic (1975 to 1979), according to the speaker, besides being an unavoidable figure in the conquest of the independence of Angola, was, by vocation, a leader by nature.

In the optics of the second secretary of MPLA in Cuando Cubango, to praise the personality of President Neto, founder of the Angolan nation, presupposes to value, to honor, to respect and to eternalize the fundamental principles that must be followed by the generations".

"Neto was part of the generation of African students that played a decisive role in the independence of their countries, in what became known as the colonial war," she stressed.

For his part, the historian Luís Paulo Vissunju, in his presentation, also on the figure of Neto, argued that his achievements as a politician, poet, doctor and humanist should be remembered not only at the time of his birthday and death.