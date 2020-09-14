CONSTELLIS EARNS 2021 MILITARY FRIENDLY® EMPLOYER DESIGNATION

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly® Employer. This is the company’s fifth year earning the designation and the third consecutive year on the Military Friendly® Employer list. View Constellis’s Military Friendly® ratings.

Constellis earned the Military Friendly® Employer designation after being evaluated on both public data sources and responses from the Military Friendly® survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council. Constellis’s final ratings were determined by a combination of their survey score and an assessment of the ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“We’re very proud to be selected again for the Military Friendly® Employer Designation,” said Jean Weightman, Senior Director of Recruiting. “Hiring veterans has always been an important goal for Constellis. We value their contributions and work ethic, and their passion for safeguarding communities aligns to our commitment as a company to create a safer world.”

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Visit www.constellis.com/careers for opportunities.



About Constellis

Constellis protects critical priorities safely and efficiently around the world. Operating in 30 countries and based in the Washington D.C. area, our 22,000 Constellis employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world and upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality and integrity. As a leading global provider of risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services, Constellis’s forward-thinking solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAS and K9 services, and crisis response and mitigation. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and other partners.

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating organizations. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers.

