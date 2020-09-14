TI-TRUST - Best Places to Work in IL 2020

/EIN News/ -- Hinsdale, IL , Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TI-Trust, Inc.



2900 North 23rd Street Quincy Illinois 62305



Brian Ippensen, President/CEO



TI-Trust, Inc. was recently named as one of the 2020 Best Place to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, The Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.



This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 39 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), 19 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 15 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). TI-Trust has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the (small/medium/large) category.



To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility

requirements:



- Have at least 15 employees working in Illinois;



- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;



- Be a publicly or privately held business;



- Have a facility in the state of Illinois; and



- Be in business a minimum of one year.



Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best companies Group managed the overall

registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.



TI-Trust, Inc. was recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on Thursday, August 20. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Business Ledger website (www.dhbusinessledger.com), and published in a special commemorative section on September 14. An unranked list of all honorees was announced in the May 18 issue of the Business Ledger.



For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit



www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.





About TI-TRUST, Inc.

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $10 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.