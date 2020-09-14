Virtu Launches Prism Frontier TCA for Traders

A Transparent and Practical Tool for Frontier Algos Provides Traders with Actionable Information

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of trading technology and liquidity, announced the continued expansion of its execution services offering with the launch of Prism Frontier, a post-trade analytics tool designed to provide transparency and forensics around client executions.

In order to perform meaningful analysis of execution quality, investors require transparency and data regarding how their orders are handled. This is not easily achieved, as it requires an entire trading system built around this purpose. To that end, Virtu’s algorithms are built around trader intuition with simple principles in mind, based on information about a given order and the prevailing market activity. This produces a trading strategy with specific intentions whose results are easily measured.

“Virtu's algos don’t over-complicate the task they've been assigned,” says Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services. “They digest massive quantities of market data, in real-time, and make appropriate decisions. When the trade is complete, Prism makes it easy to review the results. This is TCA for a trader. It’s a practical review of execution.”

Examples of our growing catalogue of Prism Frontier templates include:

Prism Post-Trade*: Conventional post-trade analysis augmented with algorithm-specific performance metrics, raw liquidity codes on executions from Virtu’s ATS’ and mark out analysis on fills based on the child order’s intention.

Prism Real-Time (expected to be released in 3Q 2020): Traders can monitor executions in real time, with a focus on harmonizing fills with Virtu’s optimized market data at granular time increments.

*Available for all Virtu algos: Fan, Oasis, Covert, Catch and Opportunistic

Prism Frontier is available via the Virtu Portal.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding Virtu Financial, Inc.’s (“Virtu’s”, the “Company’s” or “our”) business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, and if the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, some or all of which are not predictable or within Virtu’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Virtu’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including but not limited to Virtu’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Contact: