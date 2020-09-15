ITFirms Brings Top Flutter App Development Companies 2020

Cross-Platform Framework Zap: Check why ITFirms chose Flutter app development companies 2020!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s a reason why Google has backed Flutter and has been promoting it since 2017, staging it at-par with Ionic, React Native and Angular. More than the features it brings to the table, it is the ability to stay in the game long enough to start seeing success, not because it is the fastest but because it ran the longest.

Flutter unlike other usual cross-platform app development frameworks comes with a lofty spirit and has changed the roster for the development environment, giving a makeover to the development-across-platforms-routine.

ITFirms caught this deluge and featured few best-performing companies in Flutter development on its platform, here's the list:

1. Droids On Roids

2. Konstant Infosolutions

3. AppInventiv

4. TechAhead

5. KitRUM

6. Magora

7. itCraft

8. Ekreative

9. GBKSOFT

10. Cleveroad

A comprehensive list of best flutter app development companies can be found here.

What ITFirms do?

ITFirms.co review, rank, rate and list the businesses in mobile and web development. Their listings are trusted by service seeking and service providing firms across the globe. Their extensive research includes going through features like notable past projects, the adaptability in the current scenario, client testimonials, the cost-effectiveness, performance, and time to market.

Itfirms recent blog:

What is the cost to build and host an eCommerce website?