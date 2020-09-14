Input Sought on Delaware’s Climate Action Plan

Virtual Workshop Series Kicks Off This Week, Online Survey Open

DNREC kicks off a series of virtual public workshops this week aimed at getting feedback on potential actions the state can take to best prepare for climate change.

The workshops, which support the development of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, come on the heels of a recently-released technical report that projects greenhouse gas emission levels in the state over the next three decades. The report shows that if no further actions are taken, Delaware will fall short of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28% by 2025 from 2005 levels.

The report, prepared for DNREC as part of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, also shows that by implementing certain emissions reduction actions, Delaware can not only exceed its 2025 goal, but also make notable progress toward longer-term reductions.

Numerous peer-reviewed studies indicate that about 97% of climate scientists worldwide agree that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are a major driver of the climate change we see today. In line with this scientific consensus, the virtual workshop series will look at how Delaware can minimize its greenhouse gas emissions, as well maximize its resilience to the climate change impacts we’re already experiencing.

The first workshop in the series, which will examine strategies the state can take to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, takes place Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. The workshop will be repeated Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Other workshops in the series include:

Sept. 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Workshop No. 2 – Maximizing Resilience to Sea Level Rise

Sept. 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Workshop No. 3 – Maximizing Resilience to Increased Temperatures

Oct. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Workshop No. 4 – Maximizing Resilience to Heavy Precipitation and Flooding

The workshops will include interactive activities to help facilitate input from participants.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend one or more workshops in the series. Attendance at one workshop is not required for attendance at another, but registration is required for each workshop.

The workshops will be recorded and posted on declimateplan.org. For those unable to participate in the workshops, an interactive online survey is also available on declimateplan.org to provide input on possible climate change solutions for Delaware. The survey will remain open through October 15.

All the workshops will be held virtually via Zoom, a video and telephone conferencing system that is free to use. Instructions for how to download and use Zoom will be sent to registered participants prior to each workshop.

For more information about the public workshop series, or to learn more about climate change in Delaware, visit declimateplan.org.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, Michael.globetti@delaware.gov or Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov.

###