Ottawa Tech Company Taps Into Education Sector

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems is an Ottawa-based tech company that is trying to build a solution to address the current education barriers posed by COVID-19 in order to help students.



Thousands of students returned to school in Ottawa last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic so that they could continue their learning journey.

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems says, “The health of the students and learning in the pandemic era requires a solution to balance literacy.”

Recent statistics from the government shows that economic conditions will continue to deteriorate for at least two years.

Ahmadzai says, “There are essential obstacles facing the education system in our city which includes lack of high-speed Internet, paying for school transportation, and other expenses.”

There are many talented tech businesses and entrepreneurs in the city to address this issue, said Ahmadzai.

In March 2020, Coronavirus shutdown schools across the country, but Taleam Systems’ CEO is optimistic to keep learning alive.

Ahmadzai explains further, “A great idea and a solution to help students with their studies at home is the offline data for education which is being able to download information off the internet and using it for learning purpose and in areas that do not have reliable internet, all for the success of the student learning.”

About Taleam Systems:

Taleam Systems is a technology business based in Ottawa, Canada which has been providing computer help to small-businesses and medical clinics since 2011. To learn more about the computer business, visit www.taleamsystems.com .

Media contact: