Post-COVID Sourcing Strategy Focus of ISG SourceIT Event

Leaders from Bank of NY Mellon, National Bank of Canada, General Motors and other experts will address managing the new ecosystem of partners and vendors

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategies for optimizing value, improving agility and minimizing risk in an increasingly complex sourcing environment roiled by the impacts of COVID-19 will be the focus of this year’s ISG SourceIT event, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), September 22–23.

“The current pandemic has accelerated the acquisition and implementation of digital technologies and forced enterprises to become more agile to adapt to rapidly changing business needs,” said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions, and host of the virtual event. “At SourceIT, ISG experts and industry thought leaders will share advice on how to embrace emerging technologies and create a sourcing strategy that will maximize digital spend, improve cost efficiencies and keep pace with today’s blistering rate of change.”

The online event will take place live over two half-days and feature more than 30 sessions focused on enterprise agility, strategic sourcing, cost optimization and business continuity; virtual exhibit booths where participants can experience the technologies that will influence the future, and opportunities to network with enterprise leaders.

Joseph Martinez, chief procurement officer at Bank of NY Mellon, will deliver a day-one keynote address, “CPO Perspective: Data-Driven Sourcing Transformation,” sharing innovative and pragmatic approaches he has taken as chief procurement officer at several leading financial institutions to derive critical business insights from disparate data sources and drive bottom-line results.

On day two, Dimitrios Manolopoulos, senior director of strategic sourcing at National Bank of Canada, will present the morning keynote address, “Cost Transformation to Trusted Advisor.” Manolopoulos will focus on how to assess the people, process and technology characteristics of an IT sourcing organization to ensure the procurement function is operating as a trusted advisor to enterprise leaders and partners.

Additional speakers include Daniel Mahlebashian, retired executive director of global shared services and chief contracting officer, IT, for General Motors, who will explore how sourcing, procurement and commercial management activities—from scout to source, source to pay, and post-award governance—will change in a post-COVID-19 world, and Michelle Chivunga, founder and CEO of consultancy Global Policy House, who will be interviewed by ISG Director of Knowledge Management Cynthia Batty on IT ethics in the post-COVID world.

“The events of 2020 have made it clear the sourcing industry must rethink traditional assumptions about change and transformation,” Huber said. “The industry must emphasize adaptability and resilience with a focus on redundancy, cloud adoption, network connectivity, business continuity, innovation and localization. ISG SourceIT will outline the key considerations and new approaches sourcing professionals need to master the new future.”

