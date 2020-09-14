Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CallMiner Launches Maturity Model for Implementing and Operationalizing Speech and Interaction Analytics

New Continuum Maturity Model helps organizations leverage engagement analytics as a transformational business tool

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Ma., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics, today announced the release of the CallMiner Continuum Maturity Model, a first-of-its-kind framework that helps organizations assess their use of engagement analytics internally and identify the necessary steps to maximize ROI and drive transformational enterprise value.

Continuum offers an objective perspective of each organization’s current maturity level and a guide to improve maturity across people, process and technology. The model, which is based upon nearly two decades of operational expertise and experience, is conducted by CallMiner experts with key stakeholders from each organization’s speech and engagement analytics team. The assessment identifies strengths and opportunities across an organization’s team, talent, data strategy, process, governance, and executive oversight.

Continuum enables businesses considering the deployment of interaction analytics, as well as those with existing interaction analytics investments, to evaluate:

  • Scope – Compare attributes proven to drive successful speech analytics results to available resources for deployment readiness, optimization of current interaction analytics, and innovation for next-level results.
  • Education – Articulate organizational attributes required for process modification and stakeholder participation to achieve success. 
  • Achievement – Accelerate speech analytics results by leveraging proven success drivers, as well as identifying and avoiding potential pitfalls.

 

“The most valuable speech and interaction analytics programs are operationalized across the business and leverage customer insights to make smarter and more strategic business decisions,” said Adam Walton, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Customer Success at CallMiner. “The Continuum Maturity Model is the first framework that identifies the critical steps to elevate a speech analytics program to drive transformational business process improvement and bottom-line value. The model provides a clear roadmap for users to improve overtime and achieve near- and long-term results.”

Continuum is designed to enable organizations to increase the velocity to value they experience in their adoption of speech analytics, and achieve transformational results as their program informs decisions, actions and improvements across all areas of their enterprise.

For more information on CallMiner Continuum, download the whitepaper here.

 

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry, harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions.  Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

