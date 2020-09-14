Marsico Capital Management and Mount Lucas Management Launch M2 Global Multi-Strategy Fund

Newly-formed partnership seeks to provide global equity exposure with lower-risk and added downside protection

/EIN News/ -- NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marsico Capital Management and Mount Lucas Management recently launched the M2 Global Multi-Strategy Fund, a newly-formed partnership which seeks to capitalize on the investment expertise of two long tenured and respected investment managers, Marsico Capital Management and Mount Lucas Management. The Fund combines an equity component managed by Marsico and a futures component managed by Mount Lucas.



“Marsico’s investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that, over time, investors can compound returns above the benchmark by investing in high-quality companies that are gaining market share in large and addressable markets,” said Tom Marsico, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. ”Our uncompromising, hands-on research is a cornerstone of our investment process. When we find an investment idea that we like, we invest with conviction.”

The Fund’s equity strategy, managed by Marsico, will invest primarily in 30-50 securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, based on a blending of top-down macroeconomic analysis and theme development with bottom-up stock selection.

The Fund’s managed futures trend-following strategy, managed by Mount Lucas, will be used to diversify the portfolio and to potentially enhance returns, dampen volatility, and manage equity risks.

“As an innovator in managed futures, Mount Lucas created the MLM IndexTM in 1988 as a means for evaluating futures investments that are actively managed. It is now a widely recognized, price-based benchmark,” said Timothy Rudderow, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Mount Lucas Management.

“The portfolio will include futures contracts in global sovereign bonds and interest rates, and defensive futures positions in equities if markets appear to trend downward based on certain metrics,” said David Aspell, Portfolio Manager at Mount Lucas.

Both Marsico and Mount Lucas believe that the Fund’s strategy could act as the core building block in an allocation due to its unique mix of hedged, global exposure on the equity side, with lower-risk and less volatility than a traditional long-only strategy.

“With the death of the 60/40 portfolio being in the news recently, we see our Fund as a viable alternative for investors who are looking to increase their equity exposure, while still being mindful of risk-management and downside protection. And, given the strength we have witnessed in equities, this strategy should give some peace of mind to investors worried about committing additional capital to the equities space,” said Brandon Geisler, portfolio manager at Marsico Capital.

About Marsico

Marsico Capital Management is a Denver, Colorado-based investment management firm founded in 1997 by Thomas F. Marsico. The firm managed approximately $3.6 billion in assets for mutual funds, insurance funds, corporate retirement plans, endowments, foundations, family offices, separately managed wrap programs, and other clients as of June 30, 2020. Marsico's singular active investment approach has provided the foundation for building and managing concentrated domestic, international, and global growth equity portfolios. By following a disciplined approach that combines both top-down macroeconomic analysis and bottom-up stock selection, we are able to help our investors achieve their long-term goals.

About Mount Lucas Management

Since 1986, Mount Lucas Management LP, based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, has provided innovative and alternative investment strategies to institutional and high-net-worth investors that enhance and diversify traditional investments. Mount Lucas’ investment professionals have extensive experience in the development and use of systematic investment strategies and has been a pioneer in offering investors unique solutions to complex problems across equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets. The firm has approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020.

