Award-Winning Realtor George Morozov Expands Business to Help Residential Home Buyers & Sellers in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an award-winning realtor in Richmond, Virginia, George Morozov manages real estate assets both in the United States and internationally. He is now focusing his attention on residential home buyers and sellers.
Russian-American real estate agent George Morozov has announced that in the 4th quarter of 2020, he will be expanding his business in order to begin helping residential home buyers and sellers in Richmond, Virginia. Morozov says his primary goal will be in helping local and foreign home buyers and investors achieve their ‘American dream’ and to build wealth through homeownership in the State of Virginia.
Having received multiple awards for one of the highest real estate production in both volume and units for working with large investors, builders, and flippers, Morozov is more than qualified to help educate clients about investing into real estate.
“Most agents don't close this much real estate in a year, much less a month... these guys are the BEST!” captions the image from United Real Estate Richmond facebook page, featuring George Morozov. “If you’re interested in building wealth through homeownership, I have the experience and expertise to help,” says Morozov. “Besides managing real estate assets both locally in Richmond and internationally for many years, I have a five years mortgage experience evaluating hundreds of home loans and would be happy to offer you a free consultation to discuss your needs.”
Morozov has achieved a stellar reputation, and during both mortgage and real estate careers he maintained 5-star reviews on Google, Zillow and Facebook.
For more information about George Morozov Realtor, Richmond, visit his website at https://www.georgemorozov.com/. Or to take advantage of Morozov’s professional services, visit https://www.morozovrealestate.com/ to arrange a consultation. Morozov is fluent in both Russian and English.
About George Morozov
George Morozov is a Russian-American real estate investor, licensed real estate agent, and a licensed mortgage loan officer serving the Richmond Virginia community. In 2015 he began his real estate career as a mortgage loan officer at “Movement Mortgage” with his wife Karen Ramirez as his partner. After successfully growing his mortgage business, George Morozov continued pursuing his real estate ambitions as a licensed real estate agent, working with large investors, builders, and flippers; while his wife continued the mortgage business, as one of top loan officers in the Richmond area. In the 4rth quarter of 2020, George will begin accepting residential home buyers and sellers in Richmond, Virginia.
