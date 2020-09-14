Bellerophon to Present at Two September Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, announced today that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two investor conferences in September: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.



H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 Time: 5:00 PM ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 2:40 PM ET

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentations will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.bellerophon.com .

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com .

