Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live September 17th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Company executives will share corporate vision and answer audience questions at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life sciences industry.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, September 17th with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

Agenda and presenting companies:

Eastern
Time (ET)		 Company Name Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Starpharma Holdings Ltd. OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL
10:00 AM VolitionRx Limited NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
10:30 AM KemPharm, Inc. OTCQB: KMPH
11:00 AM Assure Holdings Corp. OTCQB: ARHH | TSX-V: IOM
11:30 AM aTyr Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq: LIFE
12:00 PM SWK Holdings, Inc Nasdaq: SWKH
12:30 PM Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL
1:00 PM XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. OTCQB: XPHYF | CSE: XPHY | FSE: 4XT
1:30 PM Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. OTCQX: NRIFF | TSX: NRI
2:00 PM Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq: SLRX
2:30 PM Willow Biosciences Inc. OTCQB: CANSF | TSX: WLLW
3:00 PM Orexo AB OTCQX: ORXOY | Nasdaq STO: ORX
3:30 PM Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq: CLBS
4:00 PM Kineta, Inc Private Company
4:30 PM Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. OTCQB: ATURF | CSE: SIXW | FSE: AHUH

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACT
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com

You just read:

