Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,497 in the last 365 days.

BizFix: Kiss it Better Special

  • The BizListing: Developed to provide a great presence for SMEs at only R2,400 per annum - 30% less than the normal price of R3,500 until the end of year.

    Full-page BizListing for 12 months - including brand images, logo, company descriptor, contact info, website, social media links and Google map - within our business directory in the targeted industries of your choice. The BizListing provides great SEO on Google, high searchability on the site and can be upgraded to include additional releases at any time. A BizListing is the cost-effective, hassle-free web presence (we set it up for you), that puts your company at the heart of your business community. View BizListing example (https://bit.ly/3mee4p3)

    To drive traffic to your BizListing, you could optionally add targeted banners on an industry website or within an industry newsletter of your choice or add a single or pack of press releases to promote your company’s services and news, published via industry sector front pages and newsletters.

    or

    • You just read:

    BizFix: Kiss it Better Special

    Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


    EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

    MEET OUR APP
    FOR iOS + ANDROID

    Don’t miss any breaking news!

    Get the EIN Presswire App

    Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.