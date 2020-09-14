Nonprofit Healthcare Organization with a Global Workforce Simplifies Security and Access to Enterprise Applications with BIO-key

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that Partners in Health (PIH) , a Boston-based nonprofit health care organization, selected BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution to address their ongoing challenges with password resets and to improve authentication options to secure access to critical enterprise applications.



PIH provides medical care and support in areas where the cost of healthcare is prohibitive to the community or geographic region. PIH considers quality health care as a universal human right and fights injustice, around the world, by providing care first to those who need it most.

One of the primary challenges the PIH IT staff faced was managing password resets for a global userbase often located in remote areas. Additionally, a portion of the mobile users did not have access to smartphones, cellular coverage, or the internet, so a flexible IAM solution was required to offer options to authenticate users securely. The initial scope of the project was to provide the userbase with an easy to deploy and user-friendly self-service password reset solution to improve access and security to applications. The project scope expanded to include the deployment of a single sign-on solution for PIH employees to access Office 365, Zoom, Salesforce, Atlassian, and several proprietary applications.

"Deploying advanced access management capabilities to a remote global userbase comes with extraordinary challenges and requires a well-architected security product," stated Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard. “Inefficient password management processes create security risks, cause work stoppages, and can negatively affect the user experience. In healthcare, access to patient records and being able to process medical transactions is critical. PortalGuard was the perfect IAM solution to help PIH quickly and easily manage an international group of employees with unique needs and lower its operational costs."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively-priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, that enable enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their data in the cloud.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.