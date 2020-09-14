Author Shares Uplifting Adoption Journey in Debut Children’s Book

In ‘Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure,’ author Camille B. Major shares a light-hearted picture book that reflects on her own positive experience adopting her son as a single mom

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Camille B. Major has published a heartwarming, colorfully illustrated children’s book about a new adoptive mom’s experiences meeting her son for the very first time. In “Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure,” Major taps into her own experience adopting a baby boy to introduce children to the concept of adoption in a simple, fun way and encourage adults who are interested in adopting to take the next exciting step in the process.



Written in whimsical rhyme with inclusive illustrations, “Oh Baby, Let’s Go!” is a hopeful and uplifting depiction of adopting a child that reflects the joy of adding a new member to a family and celebrating the unique love shared by a mother and a son.



The mother character depicted in Major’s book leans on her spiritual faith and knows her divine union with her new baby will be full of adventure and thrills. At the end of the book, Major provides educational teaching tools so that parents can tell their child a story and afterward do engaging alphabet and number exercises together.



“Originally, I wrote this book only for my son so that he could know our story,” Major said. “I couldn’t find a book about a single mom adopting in a happy style, and I wanted to change that. Now, I am sharing this book with everyone in hopes that it will encourage more adoptions.”



Major’s book highlights the new beginning that adoptive parenthood provides in an entertaining way that will be a favorite for years to come. Ultimately, “Oh Baby, Let’s Go!” is a manifestation of all the joy that motherhood in any form can bring.



“Reading this sweet book together reminded my sweetheart that he was chosen just for me and me for him,” a reader wrote about the book in a five-star review on Amazon. “It was an incredible opportunity to read and bond together. Being an adoptive parent rocks!”



“Oh Baby, Let’s Go! Our Adoption Adventure”

By Camille B. Major

ISBN: 978-1-7283-4672-4 (softcover); 978-1-7283-4671-7 (e-book)

Available through AuthorHouse, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author



Camile B. Major is a Human Factors Engineer and was previously an adjunct professor. She is passionate about sharing her knowledge and professional success at conferences and school career days. Major has always been proud of her accomplishments, but for years she longed to be a mom. Out of the blue several years ago, Major received a call that would change her life forever – a birth mom had selected her as a potential adoptive parent for her soon-to-be-born baby boy. After successfully adopting him, Major and her son traveled to many states to introduce him to his new family. Major and her son enjoy reading together and talking about his early days as a baby. Her first book is devoted to sharing the story of how they came together, and she is currently working on a sequel about her son’s experiences in daycare. Major currently resides in Houston. To learn more, please visit www.camillemajor.com or connect with the author on Facebook and Instagram.



