Second negotiating round to modernise Energy Charter Treaty

Investment | Brussels, 14 September 2020

The European Commission and the Member States participated in the second negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) that took place from 8 until 11 September by videoconference.

In this round the Contracting Parties of the ECT discussed ‘Definition of Transit’, ‘Access to infrastructure’, ‘Definition and Principles of tariff setting’, ‘Sustainable development and corporate social responsibility’, Dispute Settlement (‘frivolous claims’, ‘security for costs’, ‘third party funding’, ‘transparency’, ‘valuation of damages’) and a remaining topic from the previous round (a provision on Public Debt).

The third round of negotiations will take place by videoconference from 3 to 6 November and plans to address ‘Pre-investment’, ‘Regional Economic Integration Organisations (REIOs)’, ‘Obsolete Provisions’, and remaining topics from previous negotiation rounds.

