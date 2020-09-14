eGain Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Status

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has achieved “in process” status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. The company is currently working with its sponsor, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the FedRAMP PMO (Program Management Office) to achieve FedRAMP Authorization.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It enables government agencies to rapidly leverage mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

eGain enables leading government agencies to deliver digital-first, omnichannel citizen experiences at scale - powered by AI, knowledge, and analytics. Achievement of FedRAMP in-process status and working towards Authorization is yet another example of eGain’s commitment to the government sector.

“We are pleased to achieve the in-process status, a key milestone for authorization,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We look forward to helping government agencies, including the IRS, to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in customer engagement.”

More information

eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf

eGain FedRAMP in-process listing: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/#!/products?sort=productName&productNameSearch=egain

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain

Our omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital-first experiences for leading brands. Infused with AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our award-winning platform helps clients automate and optimize customer journeys via virtual assistance, messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers. To learn more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514