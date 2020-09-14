Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,489 in the last 365 days.

Exercise of share options and total voting rights

/EIN News/ -- 14 September 2020

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Exercise of share options and total voting rights

Exercise of options
The Company announces that it has today issued 125,000 new Ordinary Shares following an exercise of options by a former director at an exercise price of 75 pence per new Ordinary Share. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.  Application is being made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 18 September 2020, and they will also be listed on the TSX. The proceeds of the exercise amounted to £93,750.

Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 59,084,551.

The above figure of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish")
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		  
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker		  
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this Announcement on behalf of the Company is Clive Line, Finance Director.

         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Exercise of share options and total voting rights

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.