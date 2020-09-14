SNOCKS Doubles Fulfillment Productivity with Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Germany’s SNOCKS, a lifestyle brand offering premium sneaker socks, clothes and accessories, has doubled its ecommerce fulfillment productivity and scaled for peak promotions using the Descartes Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution (WMS).



“The decision to augment our Amazon channel by launching SNOCKS, based on Shopify Plus, and take fulfillment into our own hands provides us with more control over the customer experience and shipping performance,” said Felix Bauer, founder of SNOCKS. “We worked closely with Descartes to build an efficient, technology-driven ecommerce warehouse and, in just two months, the solution was live. Since then, fulfillment productivity has doubled, over 90% of all incoming orders are shipped on the same day, and the picking error rate at peak times has dropped to 0.4%—even during a record month of 39,000 shipments!”

The Descartes Ecommerce WMS solution automates ecommerce processes from initial goods receipt through put-away in the warehouse, order processing, outbound shipment execution and returns management. Integrated with hundreds of ecommerce sites and ecommerce fulfilment providers in both Europe and North America, the solution enables small-to-medium-sized businesses and large retailers to enhance their online presence to support growing ecommerce demand. The solution collects order information from ecommerce websites, translates it into mobile scanning-driven pick-and-pack process within the warehouse, initiates the shipment to the customer, and synchronizes receiving and fulfillment information with the customer’s financial and shipment tracking systems.

“We’re pleased that the Descartes solution is helping SNOCKS to drive new online sales and elevate the customer experience through highly efficient ecommerce fulfillment,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, eCommerce at Descartes. “As online retailers face pressure to overcome logistical challenges to keep up with shifting consumer demands, excellence in fulfillment is instrumental to supporting dramatic business growth while fueling customer loyalty.”

About SNOCKS GmbH

Founded in June 2016 by cousins Felix Bauer and Johannes Kliesch in Mannheim, Germany, SNOCKS GmbH started with its initial sneaker socks product, which was distributed exclusively via Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). Today, SNOCKS is the leading vendor on Amazon for socks and has extended its product offering to hoodies, boxers, and sneaker accessories. The company has also successfully launched its own online shop with revenue of 10M EUR in 2019 and now employs a large team of regular and freelance employees. For more information, visit www.snocks.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

