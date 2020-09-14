Kwik Delivery releases WooCommerce plugin, enabling 2-Hour Deliveries for thousands of Nigerian Online Merchants

Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery/) announces today that it has become the first African last-mile delivery platform to release a WooCommerce plugin, enabling thousands of Nigerian online merchants to integrate seamlessly its delivery service to their WordPress online stores.

By installing this plugin in a few minutes, merchants large and small can offer Kwik Delivery’s on-demand, just-in-time delivery service to all their customers. Kwik’s platform delivers within two hours in Lagos State.

“Kwik is the first delivery platform focused on African businesses and riders to offer a seamless, easy integration into a major e-commerce framework such as WordPress/Woocommerce” declares Olivier DECROCK, Chief Technology Officer at Kwik Delivery. “We will continue to innovate by expanding this policy to other major e-commerce framework in the near future.”

“The online shopping solution offered by WordPress and Woocommerce is particularly popular in Lagos and in Nigeria. With this plugin, any online merchant can now provide reliable, traceable and efficient same-day deliveries to their customers”, says Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “This is at the heart of our mission to enable the growth and efficiency of e-commerce in Africa.”

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.

More information about the Kwik Delivery plugin and how to install it can be found at https://bit.ly/3iuG3yi.

