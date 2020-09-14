Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,482 in the last 365 days.

Covid-19: MPLA in Luanda strengthens awareness

ANGOLA, September 14 - Luanda- The Luanda MPLA Committee is raising awareness against the SARS-Cov-2 virus in its grassroots structures, with a view to spreading the message to communities. ,

Over the last eight days, members of the executive committee of the ruling party provincial committee in Angola have been visiting neighbourhoods in the municipalities of Viana and Cacuaco.

 

The awareness campaign, part of the "M em Movimento" programme, is led by its first secretary, Joana Lina.

 

Speaking to Angop, the itinerant secretary of the provincial committee, Bento dos Santos, highlighted the continued engagement of militants, friends and supporters of the party in raising awareness in the communities about the care against the new coronavirus.

 

The politician also said that there was a group of militants (OMA and JMPLA) committed to raising awareness in informal markets, streets, taxi and bus stops and from house to house.

 

Angola has 3,335 positive cases, 132 deaths, 1,289 recovered and 1,914 active patients.

 

Of the active people, four are in critical conditions with invasive mechanical ventilation, 25 severe, 44 moderate, 62 with mild symptoms and 1,779 asymptomatic.

,

You just read:

Covid-19: MPLA in Luanda strengthens awareness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.