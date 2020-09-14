Covid-19: MPLA in Luanda strengthens awareness

ANGOLA, September 14 - Luanda- The Luanda MPLA Committee is raising awareness against the SARS-Cov-2 virus in its grassroots structures, with a view to spreading the message to communities. ,

Over the last eight days, members of the executive committee of the ruling party provincial committee in Angola have been visiting neighbourhoods in the municipalities of Viana and Cacuaco.

The awareness campaign, part of the "M em Movimento" programme, is led by its first secretary, Joana Lina.

Speaking to Angop, the itinerant secretary of the provincial committee, Bento dos Santos, highlighted the continued engagement of militants, friends and supporters of the party in raising awareness in the communities about the care against the new coronavirus.

The politician also said that there was a group of militants (OMA and JMPLA) committed to raising awareness in informal markets, streets, taxi and bus stops and from house to house.

Angola has 3,335 positive cases, 132 deaths, 1,289 recovered and 1,914 active patients.

Of the active people, four are in critical conditions with invasive mechanical ventilation, 25 severe, 44 moderate, 62 with mild symptoms and 1,779 asymptomatic.