Angola reports UN on reconciliation

Geneva, ANGOLA, September 14 - Reconciliation among Angolans will be one of the issues that Angola will present before the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), from 14 September to 6 October, in Geneva, Switzerland. ,

The presentation will be made by Angola's permanent representative to the UN office and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Margarida Izata.

In this regard, the diplomat will take stock of the work carried out by the Commission for the Implementation of the Plan of Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts (CIVICOP).

As a member of the HRC at the end of its mandate, Angola should also address issues related to the right to development, the rights of the elderly and women.

The new focus of political tensions, challenges and obstacles to the realisation of human rights in the most varied areas of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights will be topics to be discussed and analysed during the conference.

Special emphasis will be placed on the situation in Belarus, in the light of the dispute between some UN member states, which has been going on for some time.

Angola will participate for the last time as a member of the UN Human Rights Council at the end of its mandate, which began in 2018.