Daigo Genji Announces Collaboration with A Leading Software Company

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daigo Genji, an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities exchanges, today announced that it will collaborate with a leading Asian provider of carrier-neutral colocation data centre services and provider of “Software as a Service” to the global financial marketplace to provide managed access services to its customers through its own data center.



The new collaboration will enable Daigo Genji to offer solutions to capital market participants that require managed market access services to the leading liquidity pools. Daigo Genji currently provides access to over twenty-five global venues via a global multi-broker network. The presence of the various financial exchanges’ matching engines and access points data centers allows Daigo Genji to deliver a cost-effective and a high-quality service to its customers.

The access point hosts one of the two proximity centers which facilitates the fastest connectivity option to the exchange’s matching engines. For members that require access to market data and management of their trading infrastructure, Daigo Genji can now deliver a comprehensive solution from its own data center.

Goro Sato, Business Development Director at Daigo Genji, commented: “Our decision to offer our services from our data center is based on its unique location and proximity to Tokyo’s principal liquidity venues. Combined with the presence of various trading connection points, the leading financial networks, and a high number of market participants within the facility, this enables us to offer our customers the highest quality of service. This further increases the value of our data center to the capital markets community. It reflects and strengthens our position as a professional provider of data and advisory services to the capital markets industry participants.”

About Daigo Genji

Daigo Genji is an independent multi asset advisory firm that offers state of the art trading technology coupled with 24-hour execution and clearing on major commodities and multi asset exchanges throughout the Asia Pacific Region. Daigo Genji is providing a full range of trading services to commercial, institutional and individual customers. Daigo Genji is a privately held company with directors that forged their expertise in the commodity markets in the last 30 years and that remain committed to the continued growth of the company and the leadership within the industry.

