Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (13th September 2020)
As at 13 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 526 confirmed cases, including 5 678 recoveries and 224 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,606 in the last 365 days.
As at 13 September 2020, Zimbabwe had 7 526 confirmed cases, including 5 678 recoveries and 224 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.