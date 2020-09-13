Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola and DRC analyze border security

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - The Bilateral Commission for Defence and Security between the Republics of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo will meet between on 14th and 16th September, in Luanda, to analyze the security situation along the common border. ,

According to a press release delivered, last Saturday, to ANGOP, the agenda includes the discussion of “security measures to mitigate the spread of covid-19 along the border”, “'measures to prevent and combat terrorism and illegal immigration”and the “location, rehabilitation and replacement of border landmarks”.

 

The parties will also analyze and assess incidents that have occurred along the common border.

 

The meeting will allow the signing of several legal instruments, namely, the Cooperation Agreement between the Ministries of Interior of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in matters of Security and Public Order and another agreement in matters of Circulation of People and Goods along the border.

 

The ministerial meeting will be preceded by an experts meeting that will begin on Monday (14th), to be chaired by the Commander-General of the National Police, Commissioner-General Paulo Gaspar de Almeida.

