Attorney General Office discusses cooperation with Switzerland

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 13 - The director of the National Asset Recovery Service of the Attorney General of the Republic of Angola, Eduarda Rodrigues Neto, discussed last Friday, in Bern, with the Swiss judicial authorities, the strategy of international cooperation in the scope of the ongoing fight against corruption and money laundering.,

 

During the meeting, the parties discussed, among other matters, the process regarding the 900 million US dollars illegally deposited in a Swiss bank account of the citizen Carlos Manuel de São Vicente, and, on the occasion, Eduarda Rodrigues Neto delivered another letter rogatory to the Swiss judicial authorities.

 

In Switzerland, Eduarda Neto, who is also Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Angola, took the opportunity to reinforce the existing collaboration between the two institutions in this matter.

 

Also under the table were also processes involving senior national officials from the State Administration who, in an illegal manner, have transferred public funds abroad, seriously damaging the interests of the Angolan state.

 

It should be noted that, with the submission of another request for judiciary aid, the progressive development of another process is underway, within the scope of the Angolan government's efforts to fight corruption, money laundering, embezzlement and harmful economic participation in business, as well as the persistence of influence peddling in Angola.

