President João Lourenço leaves Bié

Cuito, ANGOLA, September 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left Cuito city central Bie Province, back to Luanda, after completing a working visit of a few hours.,

At Joaquim Kapango Airport, the Head of State, accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, was bid farewell by Governor Pereira Alfredo, members of the government and other personalities.

 

In the city of Cuito, the Head of State inaugurated the new Provincial Hospital of Bié, called "Dr. Walter Strangway", with a capacity for 250 beds and which will serve patients from the Central and Southern regions of the country.

 

This was the second visit by the Angolan Head of State to the province of Bié in the last 11 months.

