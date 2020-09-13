Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (13 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,579 New cases: 29 New tests: 178 Total confirmed: 3,405 Recovered: 1,723 (+106) Deaths: 103 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
