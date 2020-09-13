Head of State ensures respect for general election cycle

Cuito, ANGOLA, September 13 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, guaranteed, last Saturday, the holding of the general elections in 2022, respecting the electoral cycle established in the Constitution of Angola.,

Speaking to the press, after the inaugurating the new Bié Provincial Hospital "Dr. Walter Strangway", João Lourenço reminded that Angola holds general elections every five years, which results in the election of the President of the Republic and the MPs to the National Assembly ( AN).

"The country has entered into a routine in which, every five years, be it sunny or rainy, there has to be general elections", emphasized the Angolan Head of State.

Asked about the likely creation of a Patriotic Front, by the political opposition, to run for the next general election, the Head of State indicated that political parties are in their right to "call on friends and neighbours" to help defeat the opponent.

About the Municipal Elections

Regarding the local elections, President João Lourenço reaffirmed that the Council of the Republic considered that there are no conditions to hold them this year, due to the fact that some preconditions were not fully concluded.

He said, by way of example, of the unofficial electoral register and the municipal legislative package, which are yet to be completed.

João Lourenço acknowledged that the National Assembly made an effort to approve part of the municipal legislative package, which will support the holding of the first municipal elections in Angola.

President JoãoLourenço recalled that only with the approval of all the laws of the mentioned package, the Head of Government will be in a position to, after listening to the political forces and society, call the municipal elections.

According to the Head of State, "everyone is working hard to bring together the conditions that will make the holding of the municipal elections possible".

