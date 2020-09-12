St. Albans // Suspicious activity in Bakersfield // Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 at 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 12, 2020 around 1500 hours, Vermont State Police was notified that a 60-65 year old male attempted to make entry into a residence occupied by juveniles on Witchcat Rd. in Bakersfield. The description of the male was white male with a grey beard and long white hair aproximately 5’8’’-5’10’’, 175-180 lbs. The male left the residence heading south in an older red Toyota Tacoma with black fender flares. Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Farmer at 802 524 5993.