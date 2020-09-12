St. Albans // Suspicious activity in Bakersfield // Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2020 at 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Witchcat Rd
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 12, 2020 around 1500 hours, Vermont State Police was notified that a 60-65 year old male attempted to make entry into a residence occupied by juveniles on Witchcat Rd. in Bakersfield. The description of the male was white male with a grey beard and long white hair aproximately 5’8’’-5’10’’, 175-180 lbs. The male left the residence heading south in an older red Toyota Tacoma with black fender flares. Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Farmer at 802 524 5993.