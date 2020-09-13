The Stretch Boss, Tina Rivera, Introduces Stretch Therapy to Help People Treat Soreness, Inflammation, Edema & Body Pain
“Tina Rivera: The Stretch Boss”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tina Rivera, a renowned recovery specialist yet professional stretch therapist that is widely known for helping people treat body pain and soreness, announces the introduction of stretch therapy for everyone who wants their pains gone. This brand expansion is being done to help people treat their pain, remove edema and body sore in the best natural way possible. As different medical researchers had proven that drugs and injections usually have negative effects on human body when used to treat pain, soreness and other ailments, Tina Rivera now opens her brand to everyone who is looking natural ways to treat pains and soreness. Tina offers the following exclusive services:
Cupping therapy (functional, static and fire cupping)
Fascial stretch therapy
Trigger point therapy
Fascial release
Lymphatic Drainage massage
Infrared Suana
Gua Sha
Functional Range therapy
Normatec compression sleeves for upper and lower body
However, it should be noted that Stretch Boss is a name given to Tina by her clients due to her professionalism and perfect use of stretch methods, which are constantly used to treat edema, inflammation, joint pain, body pain soreness and every other pains. The Stretch Boss, as a brand, has been deliberately created to use table-based assisted stretching that focuses on the fascia and joint capsule to achieve optimal strength, flexibility, pain relief and performance. Tina Rivera is therefore specialized on using pain-free method of stretching, which she typically performed on a massage table. She uses that to provide almost instant results for her clients.
Furthermore, Tina started her journey into stretch therapy more than 18 years ago. The miraculous bodywork and excellent tissue manipulation results she achieved then encouraged her further into professionalism. This is because she found her work thrilling yet challenging, prompting her into becoming a licensed recovery therapist. Hence, Tina has been able to practice and master the art of stretch therapy for quite a long time, making her to be touted as the Stretch Boss by celebrity clients and regular individuals whom she had helped with bodywork, physical treatment and tissue manipulation. As a recovery specialist, she gives stretch therapy that can help every client:
increase range of motion
decrease inflammation
decrease edema
decrease pain
prevent injuries
“I just had a session with the amazing recovery specialist the Stretchboss, we did cupping and scrapping and stretching and now I feel like new with positions I never been in ever before,” said Rapper Joel Ortiz. “I have had massages and therapy but none of it ever felt like this before. She gave me a new body sort of speak. I walked out of her space wanting to turn right back for another session,” he concluded.
Unlike other regular recovery specialists, the Stretch Boss welcomes all clients, regardless of color, social class, status or religion. Tina had also worked with different celebrities, helping them to correct any abnormality found in their body. Few of the celebrity clients she had worked with include the famous Jim Miller, Ndo Champ, Jim Jones, Krissy Lampkin, Mickey Gall, Joel Ortiz, Joey Defranco and many more.
Rasheeda Wallace
Clear storm media group
+1 646-512-7439
email us here