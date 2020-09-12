Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDFW Closes Lands Through Monday Due to Wildfires

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has closed 49 properties that lie within or immediately adjacent to U.S. Forest Service (USFS) boundaries due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions. Effective immediately, these properties are closed to the public through Monday, Sept. 14.

All closures are CDFW wildlife areas or ecological reserves, and they cover many parts of the state. They were closed following the USFS announcement of the temporary closure of all national forests in California.

Fire danger is extreme in California currently. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closures before leaving on any recreational trip. The following links show up-to-date closures:

CDFW acknowledges that hunting opportunities will be impacted. Tag return and preference point eligibility requirements and additional information may be found on CDFW’s website.  

###

Media Contact: Jordan Traverso, CDFW Communications, (916) 654-9937

